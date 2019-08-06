Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.04

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.04 and traded as high as $356.60. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $349.20, with a volume of 535,585 shares changing hands.

CRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (down from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 399.42 ($5.22).

The stock has a market cap of $897.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 357.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936 ($26,049.92).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

