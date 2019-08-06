Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.04. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 114,300 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPG. CIBC raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie raised Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.06 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.77.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 515,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.