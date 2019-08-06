CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.Com had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 361.60%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

