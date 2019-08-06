Creative Planning Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 405.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. 25,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,176. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

