Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 129,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.24. 422,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,183. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.