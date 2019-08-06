Creative Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.22. 36,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

