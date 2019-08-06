Creative Planning Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 862,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,467. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

