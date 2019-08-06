Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 482,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $728,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,681,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,684,239,000 after buying an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,527,000 after buying an additional 980,941 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

