Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.