CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth (LON:CYN) Trading 0.1% Higher

CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Inc PLC (LON:CYN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.53 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), 90,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 103,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.90 ($1.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Get CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 1.82 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s previous dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth’s payout ratio is -0.14%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Rsrcs Grwth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.