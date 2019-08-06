Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $68.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.04. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,147,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

