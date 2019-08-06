COVA One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.40 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. COVA has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last week, COVA has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00236036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.01304628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00099547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000452 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

