Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $262.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,567. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

