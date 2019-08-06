Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $262.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.73.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,567. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
