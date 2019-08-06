Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to announce $7.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $8.11 million. Correvio Pharma reported sales of $6.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year sales of $33.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.47 million to $35.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.01 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 375.42%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 45.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Correvio Pharma by 29.8% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CORV remained flat at $$1.55 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 92,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.43. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

