Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Q Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its Q earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period. Corecivic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.58-2.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CXW. TheStreet lowered Corecivic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of Corecivic stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,078. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.