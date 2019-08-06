Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,493,000 after purchasing an additional 107,048 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 717,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $15,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

