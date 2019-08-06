Contrasting Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 60.42 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -47.64 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $20.65 million 16.13 -$101.25 million ($0.98) -3.08

Spark Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -124.33% -16.68% -11.02% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -472.12% -223.34% -71.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spark Therapeutics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 17 3 0 2.15 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Spark Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $79.80, suggesting a potential downside of 20.95%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

