Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,787. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 38,600 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,136.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

