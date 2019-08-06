Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 580,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,315. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $528.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Consol Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.
