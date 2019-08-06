Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CONN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 396,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,811. The firm has a market cap of $637.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.66 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.22%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Norman Miller purchased 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $200,357.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,599.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Saunders, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,743 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,647 shares of company stock worth $480,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Conn’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

