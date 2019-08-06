Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,327 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

