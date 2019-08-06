Conning Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,081 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,931 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,965,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,353 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

