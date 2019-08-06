Conning Inc. Has $38.75 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,751 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of NUE opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

