Conning Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 18,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $246.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

