Conning Inc. Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,638 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares makes up 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 18,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 458,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

