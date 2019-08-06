Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,096 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $35,610,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

