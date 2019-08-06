Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555,623 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.