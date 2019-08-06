Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNCE. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 52,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The company has a market cap of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 83,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.