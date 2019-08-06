Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 11,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,597 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 14,153.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 886,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 880,370 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 760,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 78,278 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

