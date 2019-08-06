Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), approximately 7,891 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.15 ($0.16).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.