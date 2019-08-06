Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

CIGI opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.54. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 579,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

