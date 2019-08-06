CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $83,512.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $83,512.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.01299103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020639 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00099464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

