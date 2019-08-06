Coinlancer (CL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $30.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.72 or 0.04854856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000266 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Coinlancer

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

