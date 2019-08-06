CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,566 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after acquiring an additional 603,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 537,917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,212,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,531,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,592,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.91. The stock had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $207.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,873 shares of company stock worth $17,497,999 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

