Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,136,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 203,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 23,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

