Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,926. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

