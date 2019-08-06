Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 1.6% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 889.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 782,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 703,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3,731.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 181,067 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,853 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,313,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 2,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,830. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.