Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 694,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 341,404 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 915,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 243,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

