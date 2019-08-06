Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,916 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.