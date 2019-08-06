Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 76,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,967. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.