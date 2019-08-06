Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after buying an additional 1,535,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,456,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after buying an additional 1,187,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,503,000 after buying an additional 1,140,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

NYSE:C opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

