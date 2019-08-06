Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 180,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. 5,690,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,966. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

