Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 406.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
