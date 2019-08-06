Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 406.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.