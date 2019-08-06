Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.06.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.09. 17,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,518. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $264.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

