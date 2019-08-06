CIBC Lowers Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Price Target to C$33.00

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

PWF traded down C$1.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.52. The company had a trading volume of 710,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,278. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. Power Financial has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.69.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Financial will post 3.6900002 EPS for the current year.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

