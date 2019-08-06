CIBC Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.61.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.68. 900,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$10.42.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

