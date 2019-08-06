Chronologic Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $216,059.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00241148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.01270906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00098260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,188,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,564 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.