Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) rose 5.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.86 and last traded at $85.81, approximately 618,001 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 304,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.34.

The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,845.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

