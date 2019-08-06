CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.97

CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.91%.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

