China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.
NASDAQ CBPO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,368. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
