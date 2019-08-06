China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

NASDAQ CBPO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,368. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.